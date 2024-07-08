Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $123.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.03. 330,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

