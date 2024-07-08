Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,017,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,556. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.