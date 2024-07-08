Quent Capital LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waste Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,956,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 385,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 461,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average is $201.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

