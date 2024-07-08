Quent Capital LLC Has $132,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. 2,376,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,838. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

