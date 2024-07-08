Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 30.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $68.40 on Monday, reaching $3,998.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,913. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,637.00 and a 52-week high of $4,040.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,800.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,642.02. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

