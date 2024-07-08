Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $33.12. 2,139,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. Halliburton has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

