Quent Capital LLC Buys 410 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. 1,486,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.