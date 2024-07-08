Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1,385.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.69. 116,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

