Quent Capital LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.46. 482,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $239.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

