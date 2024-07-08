Quent Capital LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,739,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 175,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,592. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

