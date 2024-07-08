QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $155,676.81 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $155,676.81 and $798.23 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,252.13 or 0.99997853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00067416 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198201 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,493.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.