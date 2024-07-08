QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.