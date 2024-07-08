Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.88

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.88 and last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 423293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 408.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.