PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.81.

NYSE PVH opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

