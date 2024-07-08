Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $84.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

