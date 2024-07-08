ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.04

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 54425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

