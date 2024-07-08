Polymesh (POLYX) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $117.55 million and approximately $57.59 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,066,965,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,066,661,352.582859 with 858,658,031.398307 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22900644 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $22,059,343.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

