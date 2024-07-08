PLANET (PLANET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One PLANET token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PLANET has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. PLANET has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $2.68 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000951 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,260,421.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

