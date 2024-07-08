Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.
Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance
PAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,744. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
