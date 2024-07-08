Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. 46,584,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,965,926. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.35, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.