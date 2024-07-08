Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $20.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,835.88. 46,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,882.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,872.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

