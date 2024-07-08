Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 325 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock remained flat at $97.61 during trading on Monday. 310,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,569. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.