Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 325 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGM stock remained flat at $97.61 during trading on Monday. 310,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,569. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.86.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
