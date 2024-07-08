Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 183 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 157,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,212. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.