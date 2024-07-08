Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires Shares of 199 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

