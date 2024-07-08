Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,282 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

