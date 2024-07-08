Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

