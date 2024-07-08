Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 4%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. 1,608,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,946,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

