Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

