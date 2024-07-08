Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE:OXM opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

