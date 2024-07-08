Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.12 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $40.12 million and $68,433.51 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

