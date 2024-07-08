OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCX. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

In related news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Featured Articles

