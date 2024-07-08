Omni Network (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35.89 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $12.02 or 0.00021307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $133.70 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,260,197.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 12.02188582 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $34,291,278.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.