OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.22

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 276491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $45,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in OLO by 1,737.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 562,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 531,444 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after buying an additional 495,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

