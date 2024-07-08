OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $25,078.08 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $116.75.

On Friday, May 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $48.44.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 105,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

