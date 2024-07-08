Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $523.44 million and $14.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.91 or 0.05273482 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00046089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08309404 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $16,354,784.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

