NYM (NYM) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, NYM has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. NYM has a market cap of $85.58 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,804,260 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 794,804,259.651703 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.11273837 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,649,552.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

