NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVR by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $32.55 on Monday, hitting $7,454.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,562.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,505.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

