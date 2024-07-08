Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $108.07. 1,426,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

