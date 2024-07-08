Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,433 shares of company stock worth $59,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 397,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

