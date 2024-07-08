Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $83,182,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $434.73. 436,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.19. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

