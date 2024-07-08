Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.53 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 138.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

