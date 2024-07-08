Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 34 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $535.81. 34,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,288. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.64. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.