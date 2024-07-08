Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average of $201.22.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

