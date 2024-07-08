Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

JD.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. 3,879,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,704,926. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.