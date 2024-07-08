Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.65. The company had a trading volume of 481,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,542. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

