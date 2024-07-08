Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 25,508 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

