Node AI (GPU) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Node AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Node AI has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,533,991.57018864 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.55683265 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $836,503.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars.

