NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 11,486,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,482,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $120,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 213,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NIO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.