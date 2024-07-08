NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012662 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008950 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,842.88 or 1.00100519 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011699 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006669 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00067552 BTC.
NFT Profile
NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.
NFT Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.