Nexalin Technology (NXL) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nexalin Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 254 771 2039 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Nexalin Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s competitors have a beta of 12.63, meaning that their average stock price is 1,163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.46% -5.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $158,859.00 -$4.65 million -1.95 Nexalin Technology Competitors $986.81 million $82.19 million -9.23

Nexalin Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nexalin Technology competitors beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

